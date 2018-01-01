Moment of silence held for slain officer, two others shot in Locust Grove

A moment of silence was held on Sunday for a fallen police officer and two other deputies shot while serving a warrant at a home in Locust Grove on Friday.

Chase Maddox, a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove Police Department, was fatally shot during the incident. Henry County Sheriff's deputies Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell Callaway were also shot in the neighborhood just off of LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, near St. Augustine Parkway.

They were trying to serve a warrant for 39 year-old Tierre Guthrie.

All three officers were transported to local hospitals, but unfortunately, Maddox died from his injuries. An autopsy revealed he was shot three times, with the fatal wound being to the head.

During a church service at Mount Zion United Methodist church in Spalding County on Sunday, the congregation held a moment of silence for officer Maddox and deputies Corley and Callaway. Deputy Corley's older brother, Pastor Wade Corley, preached for the first time since the shooting. His sermon was titled, "when there is no answer."

"He's doing better," said Wade Corley. "He's reliving it over and over. That's the hardest part. Being a survivor and also knowing that a fellow officer didn't make it. It's been very hard on him.

Deputy Corley did not attend today's service. He is still at home recovering. CBS46 has learned he's a father of two.

Meanwhile, Maddox leaves behind a young son and a wife who will soon give birth to a second son. Funeral arrangements for Maddox have yet to be announced.