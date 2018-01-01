Michael Jordan Fast Facts

Here's a look at basketball legend and NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Scroll for more content...

Personal: Birth date: February 17, 1963

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Father: James Jordan, business owner

Mother: Deloris (Peoples) Jordan

Marriages: Yvette Prieto (April 27, 2013-present); Juanita Vanoy (September 2, 1989-December 29, 2006, divorced)

Children: with Yvette Prieto: Victoria and Ysabel, twins; with Juanita Vanoy: Jasmine; Marcus; Jeffrey

Education: University of North Carolina, B.A., Cultural Geography, 1986

Other Facts: Led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998).

Five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA Finals MVP.

Played 15 NBA seasons in total: 13 with the Chicago Bulls (1984-1985 through 1992-1993, then 1994-1995 through 1997-1998) and two seasons with the Washington Wizards (2001-2002 and 2002-2003).

Has enjoyed lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Hanes, Gatorade, Upper Deck and others.

Played in 1,072 NBA games, scored 32,292 points, and had 5,633 assists and 6,672 rebounds.

Timeline: 1982-1984 - Plays for the University of North Carolina. They win the NCAA championship in 1982.

1984 - Member of the US Olympic basketball team that wins the gold medal in Los Angeles.

1984 - Is drafted by the Chicago Bulls, the third overall pick.

1992 - Member of the "Dream Team," helps the US men's team win the gold in the Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

1993 - Becomes the first player to be named NBA Finals MVP three years in a row.

August 3, 1993 - The body of Jordan's father, James, is found in South Carolina. Two young men are later convicted of his murder.

October 6, 1993 - Announces his retirement from the NBA.

February 7, 1994 - Signs a free agent minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and is assigned to their AA affiliate Birmingham Barons.

March 2, 1995 - Leaves the White Sox spring training camp.

March 18, 1995 - Announces he is rejoining the Chicago Bulls and will wear number 45. His previous number, 23, had already been retired.

1996 - Is named NBA Finals MVP, regular season MVP, and All-Star Game MVP.

1996 - Named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History by the NBA.

January 13, 1999 - Announces again he is retiring from basketball and that he is "99.9%" sure that he won't be coming back.

December 1999 - ESPN names him Athlete of the Century.

January 19, 2000 - Becomes part owner of the basketball team, the Washington Wizards.

October 30, 2001 - After resigning his position as president of basketball operations and selling his part ownership, makes a comeback playing basketball for the Washington Wizards.

April 16, 2003 - Plays his last game, against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards lose 107-87 and Jordan scores 15 points.

February 1, 2004 - Founds Michael Jordan Motorsports, a motorcycle racing team.

December 13, 2007 - An Illinois appellate court rules in favor of Jordan in a dispute with a former lover who alleges he promised her $5 million to keep quiet about their affair.

January 24, 2009 - Named the new "Chief Wish Ambassador" for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jordan will be the most prominent figure on the foundation's new Wish Ambassador Council.

September 11, 2009 - Is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

March 17, 2010 - The NBA's Board of Governors approves Jordan's purchase of the Charlotte Bobcats team, for $275 million. He becomes the second black majority owner of a major professional sports team.

February 6, 2013 - Pamela Smith files a paternity suit against Michael Jordan in Fulton County Superior Court (Georgia) claiming that Jordan is her son's father.

March 4, 2013 - Files a dismissal to the paternity suit filed against him.

March 15, 2013 - Smith withdraws the paternity suit, without prejudice. The possibility of refiling remains, as she stands by her claim that Jordan is the father of her teenage son.

December 12, 2013 - Former Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman sells the shoes Jordan wore during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals at auction for $104,765. Despite suffering flu-like symptoms, Jordan scored 38 points and led the Bulls to win the game. Afterward, Jordan autographed and gave the sneakers, Air Jordan XII's, to Truman.

May 6, 2014 - Little Brown and Company publishes his biography, "Michael Jordan: The Life."

May 20, 2014 - The Charlotte Bobcats officially reclaim the Charlotte Hornets name after a long-running campaign.

June 2014 - Forbes announces that Jordan officially reaches billionaire status partly due to his ownership of the Hornets.

November 22, 2016 - Jordan is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

March 2017 - Is ranked #1567 on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

October 2, 2017 - The sale of the Miami Marlins baseball team to a 16-person investment group for $1.2 billion is finalized. The investment group is led by principal owner Bruce Sherman and includes CEO Derek Jeter and Jordan -- Jordan owns about one-half of one percent.

October 9, 2017 - Novant Health announces a $7 million gift from Jordan to open two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina.

December 2017 - Ranks first on Forbes' list of Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time, with estimated career earnings of $1.85 billion.