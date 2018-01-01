Lancaster City Police look for two 'persons of interest' in connection to homicide

Lancaster City Police are investigating the first homicide of 2018.

Authorities say one man was shot and injured and another shot and killed around 1:20 a.m. outside O'Halloran's Irish Pub and Eatery on East Fairview Avenue.

Right now, Lancaster City police are looking for two men. They believe the two men were involved with a disturbance inside the bar and then left the bar with two victims just before the shooting.

"I heard six, seven shot… pop,pop,pop, like what! said Alberto Berta, an avid pub goer.

Police say a 29-year old Lancaster man is dead after being shot multiple times in the torso.

A 20-year-old man also from the city was shot several times in the leg. Police say he is expected to be okay.

One man at the bar tells FOX43 he left earlier than he expected to because he got a bad feeling.

"I had like three shots and two beer, and I told my nephew, 'let's get out of here cause too many young kids around here, seems like something going to pop up any minute,'" said Berta.

He says he's shocked.

"I've been coming here since what 2008, and my sister been here 17 years, 17 years she's been here, and everytime I come, it's nice," he said.

One neighbor says he's used to seeing cops show up at O'Halloran's.

"They be rowdy up there at the bar….. cops here and there… never really that much violence. No gun violence," described Eric Reezy of Lancaster.

Lancaster Police say the two persons of interest are in their twenties and both men are Hispanic.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact them.