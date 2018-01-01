Centerville Mayor warns of contaminated water

Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated.

The town is experiencing a water outage, and the mayor said the town has reason to believe the water being distributed through Centerville Water System is contaminated.

The mayor is encouraging residents to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. In a news release, Jacobs said the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediments. After that, the water should be brought to a boil and sustained for at least a minute to ensure any toxins are removed.

Multiple residents of Hickman County have called News 4 with tips about poor water pressure or no water at all. At least one church, Fairfield Baptist Church, canceled service Sunday due to no water.

The Office of Emergency Management confirmed to News 4 that residents were told to shut down their hot water heaters. Keeping heaters running during a water outage can damage or completely break the machine.