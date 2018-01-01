Medical assistant speaks out after rushing to aid Tempe firefighter after deadly shooting

A certified medical assistant is speaking out after rushing to the aid of a Tempe Fire captain who was fatally shot.

Kayla Boursaw was walking with a friend in Scottsdale last Sunday when she heard people screaming for help.

"I just saw someone laying [sic] there and so my body kind of just automatically took over," says Boursaw.

Police say firefighter Kyle Brayer had been shot in the head in a road rage incident near Civic Center Plaza and Stetson Drive.

"I didn't have a second to think oh my gosh I don't have gloves," says Boursaw.

"I looked around and everyone was on their phone recording it. No one was calling 911."

Boursaw's training kicked in. She applied pressure to the wound and asked Brayer if he knew his name so she could get him talking and alert.

"He mumbled his name, but I couldn't understand it," says Boursaw.

Medics arrived to take over but Brayer did not survive.

Boursaw would later learn about the dedicated Tempe Fire captain who served in the U.S. Marines and launched a program to help veterans get the care they need.

"I don't even know him," says Boursaw. "But I felt like he was such a big person in society, that he made such a big impact on people."

Boursaw says she has been extremely disturbed by the passersby who chose to record Brayer's final moments rather than offering assistance. She wants people to know the importance of taking action.

"Don't sit there and be the dumb society that sits on their phone to record every little thing," says Boursaw.

"Be responsible with situations like that. That's someone's life you're dealing with."