Man charged with DWI after crashing into occupied ambulance in Winston-Salem

A man has been charged with driving while impaired after police said he crashed into an occupied ambulance in Winston-Salem.

Jose Martin Duran Romero, 27, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of DWI, failure to reduce speed and driving without an operator's license.

Police said the ambulance was found overturned on the west curb of US-52 South shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was driving a Honda Accord southbound on US-52 and hit the left side of the ambulance, causing both drivers to lose control, according to police.

Police said the ambulance rolled over to its left side and the Accord went off the road.

Everybody in the ambulance were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including a juvenile who is being treated for life threatening injuries. Everyone else had minor injuries. There were four people in the ambulance.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.