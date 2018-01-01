wx_icon Huntsville 66°

Conway touts new funding targeting opioid crisis

Posted: Feb. 11, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2018 12:02 PM

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday touted a recently passed $6 billion boost in funding for prevention and law enforcement in the fight against opioid abuse.

"That is more than we've ever seen for any administration," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The $6 billion sum was included in the budget agreement President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday morning, ending an overnight government shutdown.

Conway, who has included the crisis around opioid-related deaths in her policy portfolio, said the funding would go to treatment for addicts, law enforcement and public education.

"We need to tackle all three at once," Conway said.

