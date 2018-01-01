wx_icon Huntsville 63°

Pastor Sought in Sexual Assault of Girl at Covina Hotel Says He Was in 'Wrong Place at the Wrong Time'

Police on Saturday continued to search for a pastor linked to the sexual assault of a girl in Covina after the man re...

Posted: Feb. 10, 2018 5:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2018 6:52 PM

Police on Saturday continued to search for a pastor linked to the sexual assault of a girl in Covina after the man released a video saying he was innocent and planned to turn himself in.

Police had disseminated surveillance images of a man accused of watching two girls from the parking lot of Vanllee Hotel and Suites Wednesday evening. He allegedly masturbated in his truck before walking inside the hotel, entering the minors' room, and sexually assaulting one of them.

The Covina Police Department said the children - a 10- and 12-year-old who were visiting as part of a tourist group from China - thought the man who knocked at their door was their chaperone.

The agency later announced detectives were seeking Douglas Rivera of Baldwin Park.

