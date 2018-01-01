Ohio police officers were killed while protecting others, chief says

Two police officers died after being shot Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, a northern suburb of Columbus, authorities said.

A male suspect was wounded and hospitalized, police spokeswoman Christa Dickey said.

The officers were investigating after a caller dialed the 911 dispatch center and hung up. They came under fire when they responded to the address connected with the call.

The officers' names have not been released. Police will hold a news conference Saturday afternoon.