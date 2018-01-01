Mountain Lion Treated for Burns in Thomas Fire Integrates Into New Home at Sonoma County Rescue Facility

Charlie, the mountain lion burned in the Thomas Fire, has been transferred to a wildlife rescue facility where he will live in captivity, officials announced on Facebook Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The mountain lion, now six months old, arrived at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue last week after undergoing treatment for burns with sterilized tilapia fish skin at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife lab in Rancho Cordova.

Experts said fish skin can serve as bandage while providing collagen to accelerate healing.

He will serve as an animal ambassador for his species at his new home at the rescue facility in Petaluma, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officials rescued the mountain lion in Santa Paula on Dec. 22, 2017 after he suffered burns in the Thomas Fire, the largest California fire on record. He would have died as an orphan cub if he was found even a day later, authorities said.