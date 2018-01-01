Gay US Olympians tell Pence: 'Eat Your heart out'

The first two openly gay US winter Olympians took to social media Friday to tell Vice President Mike Pence what they think of his position on gay rights.

Scroll for more content...

"The #OpeningCeremony is a wrap and the 2018 Winter Olympic Gaymes are officially under way!" wrote skier Gus Kenworthy in a caption on an Instagram photo of him and figure skater Adam Rippon.

"I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I'm so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy! Eat your heart out, Pence."

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allowed businesses to refuse service to gay and lesbian customers, citing religious freedom. He later signed an amendment that prevented the law from being used to discriminate against LGBTQ customers.

Rippon turned down a meeting with Pence earlier this week, USA Today reported, after criticizing him and his history with the LGBTQ community in an interview with the newspaper last month.

Pence, for his part, told Rippon on Twitter that "we are FOR YOU" and to not "let fake news distract you."