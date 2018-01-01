These displays of unity at the Olympics fill us with hope

North and South Korea may be bitterly divided, but at the Olympics, they are anything but.

In this year's Games, the two rival nations joined to form a united Koreas team, leaving many dreaming of a world where they are not feuding. These rare displays of unity have been a welcome relief from the tensions between the two Koreas:

Make some noise

During the women's 500 meters short-track speedskating, North Korean fans held up the Korean Unification flag unification flags.

It was a scene repeated during women's ice hockey Group B play between Switzerland and Korea.

Wave the flag

Outside the stadium ahead of the unified Korea Ice Hockey team's first official match of the Olympics, young and old waved the flag as well. Some were seen holding 10 at a time.

Say cheese!

The unified Korean team snapped a selfie at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony. It was a selfie seen around the world.

Put it in writing

At South Korea's Blue House, the sister of the North Korean leader left a warm message. "I hope Pyongyang and Seoul get closer in our people's hearts and move forward the future of prosperous unification," Kim Yo Jong wrote.

Color with hope

North and South Korea teams entered together under the Korean Unification Flag during the Opening Ceremony.

Seal with a handshake

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shook hands Saturday with Kim. During their meeting, she invited him to visit North Korea.

While it's unclear whether the displays of unity will reduce tensions between the two, with North Korea testing several missiles and making world headlines for its provocative acts in the past few months, we can still dream.