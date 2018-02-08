Sweden's Charlotte Kalla wins first Olympic gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 in cross-country skiing

And the winner of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics' first gold medal is ... Sweden's Charlotte Kalla.

The 30-year-old Kalla raised her arms in triumph as she crossed the line in a time of 40 minutes, 44.9 seconds to win the 15-kilometer cross-country skiing.

Norway's Marit Bj-rgen took silver, 7.8 seconds back, to become the most decorated female winter Olympian of all time while Finland's Krista Parmakoski clinched bronze, 10.1 seconds behind the winner.

Nicknamed "The Iron Lady," the 37-year-old Bj-rgen won her eleventh Olympic medal, overtaking fellow cross-country skier Raisa Smetanina, who won 10 medals competing for the Soviet Union and the Unified Team between 1976 and 1992.

The 15km race, also known as the skiathlon, is split into two parts; it starts with 7.5km using the classical technique followed by freestyle on the second leg.

In one of the most physically testing events in the Olympics, Kalla broke away from the pack after about 34 minutes. Sixty seconds later, she had grabbed a 5.5-second lead over Bj-rgen and never looked in danger of being caught.

The 30-year-old Kalla also won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Games.