Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her

Kim Kardashian West is known for her penchant for sharing scantily-clothed photos, but a recent one has drawn criticism.

On Thursday, the reality star shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram, bra undone and shielding her breasts.

The problem for some was not so much the look in the picture, but that her four-year-old daughter, North West took it.

The image generated quite the response.

"North West just took a scandalous picture of Kim Kardashian and people are shook," one person tweeted.

Another commented, "Why would you get your daughter to take a pic like this? Come on Kim."

Others didn't find the posting objectionable.

"Kids see their Parents naked ALL the time it's normal up to a certain age," one person tweeted. "No big deal."

Kardashian West, who recently welcomed her third child with husband rapper Kanye West, has spoken on when she thinks she'll stop posing nude.

Related: When Kim Kardashian West plans to stop posing nude

"I'm like, I'm going to tone it down," the reality star told Allure magazine in September. "But then I'm like, wait, I can't be doing it in 10 years, so -- I might as well. I don't know what the age cutoff is."