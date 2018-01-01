Trump signs bill after brief wait Friday morning

Even though both chambers of Congress passed a funding bill early Friday morning, the government is still shut down.

President Donald Trump needs to sign the bill for the government to continue to operate.

The White House told reporters Friday morning the President will sign the legislation but did not provide guidance on exactly when that will be.

A senior administration official said Trump will sign the budget bill before noon on Friday but it is unlikely to happen before 9 a.m., when federal employees are expected back at work. It is not clear what that could mean for those workers.

A second official said White House employees are expected to come to work as usual.

The Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal workforce, has an alert on its website that states there is a "lapse in appropriations."

