Winter Olympics opening ceremony sees historic handshake

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as the 2018 Winter Olympics began in spectacular fashion in Pyeongchang.

Scroll for more content...

Moon greeted a number of world leaders including Kim and Kim Yong Nam, the head of the North Korean delegation.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of the North's ruling dynasty to visit the south since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

As a spectacular opening ceremony which drew on the themes of peace and harmony unfolded, the two politicians watched their countries march together under a unified flag.

The presence of Kim, who was promoted to the country's Politburo, the senior body of North Korea's communist party, as an alternate member last year, represents a hugely significant move in the thawing of relations between the neighbors.

According to diplomatic sources, there is a "good chance" Kim will invite Moon to visit Pyongyang "sometime this year."

While the sources say "nothing is final," a visit by Moon to North Korea would be the first time a South Korean President has stepped foot in the country since 2007.

That invitation could come when Moon and Kim will meet for lunch at the Blue House on Saturday, after the meeting was confirmed by a South Koeran presidential person.

A potential date could be August 15, the day Korea was liberated from Japanese occupation in 1945, a holiday marked by both Koreas.

Both watched on as the united Korea team entered the arena under the unification flag.

The Korean Unification Flag features a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands. The two countries have marched under the flag before, in rare shows of unity, first at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships, and at a number of sporting events since. It was most recently used at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.