If you're looking for Team USA in the opening ceremony parade of nations, they're no. 26

In the parade of nations at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Team USA will enter the stadium in position no. 26 -- right after Mongolia.
The countries enter the stadium based on Korean alphabetical order -- with two exceptions:
The parade starts with Greece (the birthplace of the Games) and ends with North and South Korea (the organizing country comes last).
There are six new countries making their Winter Olympics debut this time: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their winter games debut in Pyeongchang.
Here's the order in which the countries come in:
1 Greece
2 Ghana
3 Nigeria
4 South Africa
5 Netherlands
6 Norway
7 New Zealand
8 Denmark
9 Germany
10 Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
11 Latvia
12 Lebanon
13 Romania
14 Luxembourg
15 Lithuania
16 Liechtenstein
17 Madagascar
18 Malaysia
19 Mexico
20 Monaco
21 Morocco
22 Montenegro
23 Republic of Moldova
24 Malta
25 Mongolia
26 United States of America
27 Bermuda
28 Belgium
29 Belarus
30 Bosnia and Herzegovina
31 Bolivia
32 Bulgaria
33 Brazil
34 San Marino
35 Serbia
36 Sweden
37 Switzerland
38 Spain
39 Slovakia
40 Slovenia
41 Singapore
42 Armenia
43 Argentina
44 Iceland
45 Ireland
46 Azerbaijan
47 Andorra
48 Albania
49 Eritrea
50 Estonia
51 Ecuador
52 Great Britain
53 Australia
54 Austria
55 Olympic Athlete from Russia
56 Uzbekistan
57 Ukraine
58 Islamic Republic of Iran
59 Italy
60 Israel
61 India
62 Japan
63 Jamaica
64 Georgia
65 People's Republic of China
66 Czech Republic
67 Chile
68 Kazakhstan
69 Canada
70 Kenya
71 Kosovo
72 Colombia
73 Croatia
74 Kyrgyzstan
75 Cyprus
76 Chinese Taipei
77 Thailand
78 Turkey
79 Togo TOG Mathilde-Amivi
80 Tonga
81 Pakistan
82 Portugal
83 Poland
84 Puerto Rico
85 France
86 The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
87 Finland
88 Philippines
89 Hungary
90 Hong Kong, China
91 Korea