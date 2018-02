Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Several diplomatic sources with deep knowledge of North Korea's intentions say there is a "good chance" Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will extend an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang "sometime this year." The invitation could be made at a scheduled welcome luncheon on Saturday between Moon and Kim Yo Jong. While the sources say "nothing is final," a potential date for a trip could be August 15, the day Korea was liberated from Japanese occupation in 1945, a holiday marked by both Koreas.