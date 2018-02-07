Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Market volatility continued today as the latest round of selling knocked the Dow and S&P 500 back into the red for the year. Concerns about the bond market and inflation are factors behind the drop.

-- A $300 billion bipartisan budget deal in the Senate is set for a vote in Congress. Here's what to watch leading up to the vote and what's actually in the bill.

-- White House officials knew about allegations of domestic abuse against former aide Rob Porter.

-- Olympic champion Aly Raisman tells CNN's Jake Tapper that her coach might have known for years about abuse by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

-- The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl win with their fans at a victory parade in the city of brotherly love.

-- A judge ruled that a California baker does not have to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

-- Some Amazon Prime members will get free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods.

-- Amer Adi, a "pillar" of his community who lived in the US for nearly 40 years, was deported to a land he doesn't know with nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket.

-- The Winter Olympics are underway! Team USA beat Russian athletes in curling. Team Norway inherited 15,000 eggs because of a translation error. Samsung is caught up in a diplomatic spat. And a US athlete is mad that he's not the flag bearer for the opening ceremony.