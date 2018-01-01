'No evidence' teen was playing with gun before death

Guilford police are denying a media report that a teen who was shot and killed in Guilford was playing with the gun beforehand.

The report stated that Ethan Song, 15, was playing a game of Russian roulette with what he and another teen thought was an unloaded.

Song died on Jan. 31 of a gunshot wound at a home on Seaside Avenue.

"Our goal is to provide the most updated and accurate information to the family and the public while maintaining the integrity of the investigation," police wrote in a news release.

Police said rumors began circulating over social media about the investigation.

"Unfortunately, we have no control over rumors or speculation other than to provide the most updated and factual information possible," they said.

Police said they are working with the state's attorney's office to investigate whether or not any charges will be filed.

They said they will not be releasing any details about the second youth who was in the home at the time of Song's death.

They did say in an earlier report that no adults were home at the time of the shooting.

The incident rocked the community.

Police said they will provide new details on the investigation as they become available.