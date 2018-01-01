Omarosa: 'I was haunted by tweets every single day'

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" star turned White House aide, dished on her time in the Trump administration and her former boss' penchant for Twitter.

"I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?" a tearful Manigault-Newman said in the teaser clip for Thursday's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," the reality show on which she is a contestant.

Manigault-Newman claimed that when she attempted to reason with President Donald Trump about some of his tweets, she was "attacked" and denied access by "all of the people around him," including Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.

The White House did not immediately return CNN's request for comment on Manigault-Newman's statements.

Manigault-Newman resigned from her position in the White House in December. She reportedly had a tense relationship with White House chief of staff John Kelly; both Kelly and former chief of staff Reince Priebus wanted to let her go, a former White House official told CNN. She denied that a dramatic confrontation with Kelly led to her departure.

In the clip, Manigault-Newman said she joined the administration out of a sense of duty.

"I felt like I was serving my country, not serving (Trump)," she said. "It was always about the country."

Asked whether the nation should be concerned about the administration, Manigault-Newman nodded, adding, "it's not going to be OK."