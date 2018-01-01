Victim of serial flasher finds relief in swift justice

A serial flasher admits he is guilty of exposing himself on multiple occasions. 6 News spoke with one of the victims Tuesday who says she is glad he can't harm anyone else.

"I kind of glanced over and he was staring at me like I will never forget his eyes," said Sarah Mueller. She was driving near 77th and L last fall when she says Dakota Schu was following her and started honking at her. "He was just focused on me and he was masturbating while he was driving and he made sure…I don't know how he did it but he made sure that I could see what he was doing." Mueller tells us when she was asked to pick him out in a lineup she immediately recognized the eyes that tried to stare at her while she drove.

It wasn't until Mueller saw the coverage of another similar exposure on 6 News that she realized it wasn't just her. Multiple women including a student at UNMC were also victims. "I don't want this to keep happening." Mueller and other women who Schu had exposed himself to reported the crimes and now he could face up to ten years behind bars if he's convicted on all counts.

"It can lead to things that are much more violent than exposing yourself," said Elizabeth Power of the Women's Center for Advancement. She says serial exposers can sometimes become abusive in relationships. Exposure victims can also be affected for life. "It's not to be taken lightly. It's not a joke and it can be traumatic to the victim."

"We were very lucky that it wasn't anything physical," explained Mueller. She says she wants to be vocal about these crimes now because she'd never want the same thing to happen to her four-year-old daughter. "When he walked by at court today I stared at him. I'm not going to be afraid of you and no one else should have to be afraid of you either. It's not going to stop unless people say this is enough. We're not putting up with this anymore."

Schu has prior convictions for similar crimes in 2014 and 2016.