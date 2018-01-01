wx_icon Huntsville 47°

wx_icon Florence 45°

wx_icon Fayetteville 45°

wx_icon Decatur 44°

wx_icon Scottsboro 46°

Clear

Bridge jumper rescued after eight hours in water

A man was rescued Thursday morning after nearly 8 hours stranded in the Caloosahatchee River, telling first responder...

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 12:52 PM

A man was rescued Thursday morning after nearly 8 hours stranded in the Caloosahatchee River, telling first responders he jumped from the Cape Coral Bridge.

Scroll for more content...

According to a Cape Coral Fire Lieutenant at the scene, the unidentified man told first responders he had been in the water since 8:30 Wednesday night.

Fire officials with the Iona McGregor Fire Department located the man shortly after 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The man reportedly held on to a buoy overnight to stay afloat.

The Cape Coral Fire Department assisted with the search which began before 3:00 a.m. after a witness reported hearing a man screaming from the water.

According to first responders the man was instable condition, but had a mild case of hypothermia.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events