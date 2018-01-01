Parents facing charges after 18-month-old was found unresponsive

A mother and father are facing charges after their 18-month-old child was found unresponsive in their home in Nanticoke.

Scroll for more content...

Police say the pair were smoking marijuana in their basement while the baby and two other young children, including another 18 month old were upstairs unsupervised.

Neighbors recalled seeing emergency vehicles and a barely dressed baby being carried out of 231 East Green Street by first responders Tuesday evening in Nanticoke.

"The paramedic was holding the baby in his arms very tightly so he wouldn't be cold I guess," said Kathleen DeAngelis.

Emergency crews and police were called to the house after the father of an 18-month-old child found the child limp and unresponsive.

"He hands the paramedic the baby in the doorway, and it was limp, and it just had a diaper on and a little shirt," said Larry Beck. "The paramedic had to take his jacket off."

"The baby looked like it wasn't moving," said Kathleen Diekhaus.

Police say the baby's parents, Raheem Twyman and Kayla Bitzer, had been smoking marijuana in their basement while that 18 month old, another 18 month old, and a 3-year-old child were all on the first floor unsupervised.

Neighbor Larry Beck says the couple is always smoking in their basement while the children are left alone upstairs.

"Soon as they come in, they go down there," said Beck. "The kids' windows are right above here. They're screaming. I went over. I knocked on the door."

The unresponsive 18 month old was found by Twyman after the 3 year old went to the basement saying the two babies were climbing on his folding table.

That 18 month old was taken to the hospital. The other children were taken into protective custody.

The couple was charged with possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of children.

"They would leave the babies crying for anywhere from 40 to 45 minutes before somebody goes in there," said Beck.

Kayla Bitzer is out on unsecured bail.

Raheem Twyman remains locked up in Luzerne County.

They both have preliminary hearings set for February 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Magistrate Donald Whittaker.