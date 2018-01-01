What lies beneath: Secrets of room hidden under the garage revealed

The floor of an Idaho Falls garage caved in last month to reveal a secret, hidden room. What the owners found down there is bizarre.

On Jan. 12, the Bush family woke to find their garage floor had caved in during the early hours of the morning. They were shocked to find a hidden room that doesn't appear on any city or state records. Through the initial wreckage, they could see shelving holding a variety of items. That was just the beginning of what they were soon to discover.

Old tin cans, liquor bottles, license plates and a multitude of children's toys were found under the garage floor. The room turned out to be 12 feet deep with a full-size doorway that had been bricked up sometime before the family moved in. Brittany Bush said they had to dig through two and a half feet of seemingly random stuff before finally reaching the bottom.

"We found a lot of old film down there that was unable to be developed, clothing, several stuffed animals, toys, cooking utensils, microwave, washer, dryer and, honestly, a lot of random junk," Brittany told EastIdahoNews.com. "It was a dirt floor with no signs of foul play."

Tanner Bush, Brittany's husband, said the oddest things found in the room were the dolls.

Tanner said he believes the room must have been built around the same time the house was built in the '70s.

Brittany said the room has been all cleaned out, backfilled in and paved over.

"(It was) some kind of old cold storage room, is my guess, turned junk room," Tanner said. "But the question still remains - why cover it all up?"