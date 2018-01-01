Norway's Olympic team meant to order 1,500 eggs. Because of a translation error, they got 15,000

Anyone know how to say "we ordered too many eggs" in Norwegian?

Scroll for more content...

Norway's Olympic team may need to read up on that after ordering 15,000 eggs when they meant to order 1,500.

The chefs needed the eggs to feed Norwegian athletes at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

So the chefs put in an order for them with a local supermarket, using Google Translate. But they clearly made an error somewhere.

"When the truck showed up, they started to carry in the eggs. After a while, they [the chefs] thought it lasted so long, it never stopped," Halvor Lea, spokesman for the Norwegian Olympic Committee, told CNN.

So they asked the driver how many eggs were there. The driver replied 15,000.

"They said themselves that it was a Google translate slip," Lea said. "I don't know."

Fortunately for the chefs, the supermarket took back 13,500 eggs.