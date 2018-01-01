wx_icon Huntsville 40°

Ceremony marks ten years since six killed in city hall shooting

A remembrance ceremony was held Wednesday to mark 10 years since six people died in a shooting at Kirkwood City Hall....

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 9:49 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 10:56 AM

A remembrance ceremony was held Wednesday to mark 10 years since six people died in a shooting at Kirkwood City Hall.

At the ceremony, a candle was lit for each life lost.

Connie Karr, Officer Tom Ballman, Kenneth Yost, Michael Lynch, Mayor Mike Swoboda and Sergeant William Biggs were killed when Cookie Thornton opened fire during a city council meeting.

Thornton also robbed the Kirkwood community of the feeling that something like a mass shooting could never happen in their town.

Laura Lasater, who was at the remembrance ceremony, said she planned to attend the city council meeting the night of the shooting, but an injury kept her at home.

10 years later, she and hundreds of Kirkwood residents look back in remembrance but also look forward to the future of their community.

