Police: Man attacked cousin with drill

A Roy man was arrested last week after police say he attacked his cousin with a drill over a housing dispute.

Christopher J. Gallegos, 35, was arrested Thursday for investigation of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Police say Gallegos was parked in front of a residence in Layton, blocking the vehicle that his cousin was in. "Christopher then exited the vehicle with a Dewalt hand drill as he proceeded to confront (his cousin)," according to a Davis County Jail report.

The two were allegedly having a disagreement over both of them trying to rent the same home.

"Christopher then went to the back of (the cousin's) vehicle and drilled holes in his back tires. Christopher then went to the driver side … and he smashed (the) driver window out," the report states.

Gallegos further attempted to assault his cousin with the drill, according to the report. No injuries were reported.