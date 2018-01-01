Sharon Tate's sister slams Hilary Duff's movie

A sister of Sharon Tate is not happy with a new film about the actress who was murdered in 1969.

On Tuesday Hilary Duff shared a photo of herself on Instagram in character as Tate for the forthcoming independent film "The Haunting of Sharon Tate."

"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie," Duff wrote in the caption. "She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."

Tate was pregnant on August 9, 1969, when she and four others were murdered by members of a cult headed by Charles Manson and known as the "Manson Family."

Fascination with the crime has endured nearly half a century and spurred movies, music and books.

The enduring fascination of the Sharon Tate murder

But Tate's sister Debra told People magazine she is unhappy with the new film.

"It doesn't matter who it is acting in it -- it's just tasteless," said the younger Tate who was 16 when her sister was murdered. "It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event."

Tate told the publication she owns the rights to her sister's likeness. "It would have been nice if someone had contacted me" about the project, she said.

Charles Manson died in November at California's Corcoran State Prison, where he was serving multiple life sentences. He was 83.