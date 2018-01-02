House Democrats face choice over budget deal

As negotiators are closing in on a budget deal that would address many of the issues stymieing Washington -- with the key exception of immigration -- House Democrats are likely to feel the heat.

Scroll for more content...

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to the House floor Wednesday to warn she would not support a burgeoning deal without a commitment from House Speaker Paul Ryan that the Republican-controlled House would hold a debate and vote on immigration legislation as his Senate counterpart Mitch McConnell has pledged, setting up a potential standoff.

The two-year deal that the Senate is on the verge of locking in would likely set domestic and defense spending levels, deal with the debt limit and resolve some outstanding issues Democrats have pushed for like support for community health centers and disaster relief money, though details are still being worked out.

But left out of the deal would be a resolution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that Trump is ending -- and House Democrats have long been steadfast they would not support government funding without it.

The Senate is close, nevertheless, to sending the deal to the House with a continuing resolution that would fund the government into March, squeezing Democrats to risk rejecting a budget compromise over DACA alone, a position they have actively sought to avoid. Democratic votes in the House haven't been necessary to pass continuing resolutions this year, but a number of House conservatives are expected to oppose the budget deal because of the domestic spending levels. That will force Democrats' hand.

"The budget caps agreement includes many Democratic priorities," Pelosi said in a statement. "This morning, we took a measure of our caucus because the package does nothing to advance bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers in the House. Without a commitment from Speaker Ryan comparable to the commitment from Leader McConnell, this package does not have my support."

Unlike recent past government funding deadlines, House Democrats have been holding their fire in pressuring their Senate colleagues to reject a deal that doesn't address DACA. That has largely been because of McConnell's promise to turn to a "fair" process on immigration after February 8, when the deadline comes.

"It's hard, because we want them to be clear that this is reckless by the Republicans, but we are also clear that they want to keep the Senate and Congress moving so they have an opportunity, not just at getting a full year (funding) -- stop doing (continuing resolutions) -- but also to deal with other issues including DACA, by getting a vote on something," said Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has been one of the loudest voices for rejecting funding without an immigration deal, even marching from the House side to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office in December to urge him to hold the line. That pressure isn't there this time.

"I don't sense any," said Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, a member of the caucus. But, he added, there's "some trepidation" about the Senate process because of what could be added to a neutral bill -- both in the Senate and the House.

"This has been the black hole for immigration, the House of Representatives, since I've been here, 15 years, and nothing comes out of here, and whatever goes to conference, if the House leadership has any say, it will get uglier," Grijalva said.

But while Democrats were keeping their powder dry on a continuing resolution, as talk of the caps deal being near circulated, one Democratic House member said on condition of anonymity to discuss dynamics, that began to change. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought a flurry of communications between members, the lawmaker said.

"There is more support than yesterday on holding the line," the member said Wednesday. "We shouldn't negotiate the caps away without a DACA fix."