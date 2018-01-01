wx_icon Huntsville 39°

wx_icon Florence 37°

wx_icon Fayetteville 36°

wx_icon Decatur 37°

wx_icon Scottsboro 41°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Postal worker pistol whipped at rural post office

A postal worker was robbed at the post office in Lake Cormorant, according to the U.S. Postal Service.It happe...

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 4:26 PM

A postal worker was robbed at the post office in Lake Cormorant, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 5:30 Monday at the post office in Lake Cormorant on Star Landing off Route 61.

The postman said he was picking up some mail when a stranger ran up with a gun.

Investigators say he was pistol whipped a couple times, but is expected to be okay.

They are working to find out what was exactly taken, and where the robber went.

Right now, they are looking for a male suspect, but the description detectives have is very vague.

The U.S. Post Office is offering a reward up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events