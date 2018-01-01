Postal worker pistol whipped at rural post office

A postal worker was robbed at the post office in Lake Cormorant, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

It happened around 5:30 Monday at the post office in Lake Cormorant on Star Landing off Route 61.

The postman said he was picking up some mail when a stranger ran up with a gun.

Investigators say he was pistol whipped a couple times, but is expected to be okay.

They are working to find out what was exactly taken, and where the robber went.

Right now, they are looking for a male suspect, but the description detectives have is very vague.

The U.S. Post Office is offering a reward up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest.