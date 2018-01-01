Deputy fired after allegedly robbing bank

A Davidson County deputy has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank in Rowan County.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified on Tuesday that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing the bank.

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank. Grice confirmed that Athey has been terminated.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers, according to Grice.

The suspect is accused of robbing the F & M bank on West Main Street in Rockwell on Tuesday. He has since been jailed in Rowan County under a $500,000 bond.

Grice said he is shocked and appalled by Athey's behavior and that the suspect never gave any indication of this type of behavior when he employed as a deputy.