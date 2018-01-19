Dems win Missouri state House race in district where Trump won big

Democrats on Tuesday picked up a state House seat in a Missouri legislative district that President Donald Trump won easily in 2016.

The victory, coming on the heels of other Democratic state-level triumphs in deep-red territory in the past year, provides another indication of the engaged Democratic base that has Republicans worried about the 2018 midterm elections.

Unofficial numbers from the secretary of state's office about the House District 97 race put Democrat Mike Revis 52-48 over Republican David Linton. The Jefferson County district, whose seat was held by a Republican who left for another position, went 61-33 for Trump in 2016.

Republicans kept three seats up for grabs during Tuesday's special elections, based on the preliminary results.

The Missouri Democratic Party congratulated Revis on his win, calling it a "loud and clear message" to the local GOP establishment.

"Missouri's grassroots just sent a loud and clear message to the Republican establishment in Jefferson City: It's time to stop prioritizing millionaire donors and ignoring corruption while leaving the economic interests of working families in the dust," party chair Stephen Webber said in a statement Tuesday night.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, tweeted, "Special election tonight: it's a flip in a Missouri House district that Trump won 61-33! Congratulations Mike!"

Revis' win comes amid investigations into Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of blackmail against a woman with whom he had an affair. Greitens has admitted to the affair but has denied blackmailing the woman.

Scott Dieckhaus, a Missouri Republican operative who previously ran the state House GOP campaign committee, chalked up Linton's loss to the scandal surrounding Greitens.

"I am going to say what no one else is right now - we (Missouri Republicans) just lost a MO House seat because of @EricGreitens and his refusal to put our party over his ego. @RobertKnodell and the @Missouri_HRCC team ran a hell of a race and deserved a win," Dieckhaus tweeted.