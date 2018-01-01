Angela Merkel makes breakthrough with German coalition deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel moved a step closer to forming a coalition government with her center-left rivals on Wednesday, after four months of political uncertainty.

Scroll for more content...

A spokesperson for the SPD confirmed it had reached a deal with Merkel's center-right CDU, but stressed that it would need to be formally approved by the party's 460,000 members.

The announcement represents a huge breakthrough for Merkel, who has struggled to form a government since suffering embarrassment at September's election.

But the latest deal means that a return to the the so-called "grand coalition" between the CDU and SPD, which has been in power for the last 12 years, appears to be on the cards.

Such a move will also leave the right-wing Alternative for Germany party as the man opposition in the German parliament.

The AfD's anti-immigration stance proved hugely popular with voters, winning 12.6% of the vote, a result described by leading party figures as a "political earthquake."

More to follow...