Archbishop: Stay home from church if you're sick

The fast-moving flu epidemic has prompted a local archbishop to tell sick members of his congregation to stay home instead of coming to worship.

Members of the Cathedral of Christ the King on Peachtree Road in Atlanta have been informed that if they're too sick to come, stay home instead of endangering other members.

Kristine Bremer attends services at the church and she says the facility has about 10,000 families registered. With so many families in close quarters, Archbishop of Atlanta Wilton D. Gregory says stay home if you're sick.

Bremer says not attending services because you're sick shouldn't be frowned upon.

"I definitely agree I think that if you are sick and have the potential to get someone else sick stay home," says Bremer. "It's not necessarily about just the rules. You also have to keep in mind keeping other people safe and also getting better yourself."

The flu remains widespread and 51 people so far have died in Georgia.

Bremer's advice was simple and her thoughts were echoed by the archbishop.

"Don't come to church. Don't go to work. Don't let your children go to school. I think it all sort of flows together."