Flake calls out Trump for saying non-clapping Democrats 'treasonous'

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, sharply criticized the President on the Senate floor Tuesday for his "treasonous" remarks.

Trump had accused stone-faced Democrats of treason for not standing and applauding during his State of the Union address.

"I have seen the President's most ardent defenders use the now-weary argument that the President's comments were meant as a joke, just sarcasm, only tongue in cheek," he said. "But treason is not a punchline, Mr. President."

During a speech outside Cincinnati, Trump called Democrats who didn't applaud for him "treasonous."

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," Trump said to laughter during a speech outside Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.

Describing the Democratic response, where many lawmakers sat and frowned as Trump spoke, the President added: "Can we call that treason? Why not."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the President was "clearly joking" when he made the comment.

