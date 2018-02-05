wx_icon Huntsville 36°

Asian stocks plunge after bloodbath on Wall Street

The big rout in U.S. stocks has spread to Asia.Japan's Nikkei index plunged 4% in Tuesday morning trading whil...

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 8:10 PM

The big rout in U.S. stocks has spread to Asia.

Japan's Nikkei index plunged 4% in Tuesday morning trading while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dropped 3%.

In the U.S. on Monday, the Dow closed down 1,175 points, or 4.6%. It was by far the index's worst closing point decline on record.

The market turmoil began early last week but has now intensified.

"Traders are getting nervous there is more to come," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at currency trading platform AxiTrader.

