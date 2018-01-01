Woman changes lifestyle after suffering massive heart attack

It's called the silent killer and can happen at any time. Last year alone, 600,000 people died of a heart attack.

One Piedmont Triad mother said it almost happened to her.

Shannon Piva was outside feeding her dog when her arms went numb. Scared, she drove herself to the nearby hospital.

It was there that doctors told her she had an 80% blockage in one of her arteries.

At first, she thought it was the flu. But Piva knew when the pain got worse, it was something much more serious.

After spending four days in the hospital, she was taken to Cardiac Rehabilitation at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

There, she worked with specialists who help patients recuperate. They're also taught how to change their lifestyles and ways to eat better.

Piva says having the heart attack has really put her life into perspective.