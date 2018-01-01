Pastor: Couple, infant killed in murder-suicide a 'solid family'

Police suspect a murder-suicide led to the death of a man, woman and their three-month-old child Friday.

Matthew Trokey, his wife Mary Jo Trokey and their three-month-old daughter were all found fatally shot inside a home in St. Louis Hills Friday afternoon.

Police said the family dog was also killed.

Police received a call for help in the 6200 block of Kinsey Place (near Bishop DuBourg High School and Francis Park) around 3:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Officers believe the murder-suicide may have happened early Friday morning, and the call to officers may have been made when family or friends had not heard from the man and woman.

Sources tell News 4 one of the infant's grandmothers discovered the bodies Friday afternoon and called police.

Police do not know at this point who fired the fatal shots, but a weapon was found near where all three bodies were laying, according to a police captain on the scene.

A family member told News 4 that the wife, Mary Jo, purchased a gun the day before the shooting.

The family's pastor, Father Bob Reiker of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish said the family appeared to be 'normal' and never raised any red flags.

"Solid family, there was no indication that I saw of anything unstable in their lives or troublesome in their lives. That's what's so surprising," Rieker said.

Father Rieker said that Mary Jo actively volunteered to help the needy throughout the St. Vincent Depaul Society.

"She was very helpful. She knew how to reach out to people in need and what resources were available in the community," he said.

The pastor believes that this tragedy will somehow help someone else.

"Often, tragedies make people think more about what they need to be doing. So hopefully, that can be the good part that comes from this," Rieker said.

Police will continue to work to determine the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.