Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, February 5

-- As Democrats pushed to release their memo, the President called the party's top member of the House Intel Committee a liar and leaker.

-- Former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison at a third trial.

-- A collision on Sunday between an Amtrak train and a freight train that killed two people and injured 116 others is the fourth fatal crash involving an Amtrak train in two months.

-- America is again facing a possible government shutdown this week, though aides in both parties say there's little to no chance it will happen. Here's what we know about what's in the spending bill.

-- By now you know the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl (at least, this author hopes you do). Fans reacted, well, the way America expected ...good news is the city is still standing, though this hotel canopy saw its demise. The game had plenty of winners and losers: Pink had to clap back on Twitter about her performance; Kevin Hart was mocked for his antics; Justin Timberlake caught some backlash for his Prince tribute; and some of the Eagles players said they are skipping the White House visit.

-- Markets are looking at a jittery start to the week. The Dow dropped sharply before coming back up to almost break-even.

-- Paul Simon announced his upcoming tour will be his last.

-- Pay attention to all the 5G talk: The "Internet of Skills" may be in our future.

-- This scary thing is an actual spider that once lived. On Earth.