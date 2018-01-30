IOC refuses Russian athletes' request to join Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused a request for 15 Russian athletes and coaches to attend the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 13 athletes and two coaches were among 28 Russian athletes whose lifetime bans were overturned by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday.

After the ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee requested they be allowed to attend to Olympics, which are due to start in South Korea on Friday, February 9.

In a statement issued Monday, the IOC said its interview review panel examined each application on a case-by-case basis and had lingering suspicions about potential anti-doping violations.

In the statement, the IOC said that the purpose of the review panel, which had recommended that the athletes not be cleared to attend, was "to confirm that athletes can be considered clean for a potential (Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group (OAR IG)) invitation to the Olympic Winter Games."

It said the review panel took into account extra information about the athletes sent to it by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which had "raised suspicion about the integrity of these athletes."

"The additional information included data from the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) database, traces of prohibited substances, evidence of steroid profile manipulation and further confidential information provided to the Panel by WADA," the statement said.

Last year the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred Russian athletes from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics over allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russia in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but will allow some individuals to compete as neutral athletes.

The OAR IG has overseen the invitation of those Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag at the Games.

At least 168 Russian athletes are participating in the Games, according to the PyeongChang official website. None of the athletes whose bans were overturned feature in the list.

Cleared

Last week, the CAS ruled in favor of 28 Russian athletes given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, saying there was insufficient evidence to show they had broken the rules.

The ruling meant that athletes' 2014 results were reinstated and they were allowed to seek inclusion in the PyeongChang Games.

In a further 11 cases, CAS ruled that doping violations had been committed but that lifetime bans were not justified and the punishments were reduced to a ban for the 2018 Games alone.

The IOC said the CAS decision could have a "serious impact on the future fight against doping," and added that it could appeal the decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the country's highest court.

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted there had been "instances of doping use in Russia," but said the issue was a global problem.

Addressing supporters last Tuesday, Putin said: "There were instances of doping use, true -- I want the audience to know this and the whole country to know this," adding, "there are many such examples around the world, but no one is making a big show of it."