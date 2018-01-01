Kim Cattrall's brother found dead in Canada

Actress Kim Cattrall, known for her role on "Sex and the City," took to social media early Sunday to ask her fans for help in searching for her missing brother, Christopher Cattrall.

Scroll for more content...

Less than 24 hours later, Canadian police announced he had been found dead.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Kim Cattrall posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Chris Warren, media relations representative with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said officers found Christopher Cattrall, 55, on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta.

Warren did not provide a cause of death, but said the death was not suspicious.

Authorities did not give specifics of how or when Chris Cattrall's body was found, nor did they say why the death was not considered suspicious.

Kim Cattrall said that her brother had been missing since last Tuesday.

In her post, Cattrall said her brother left his keys, cell phone and wallet on the table of his home, and his front door unlocked. "This is not like Chris," she wrote. "He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs."