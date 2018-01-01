Netflix to stream 'The Cloverfield Paradox' after the Super Bowl

Netflix shocked Super Bowl viewers on Sunday night with a trailer and surprise announcement about the much-anticipated "Cloverfield" sequel.

Not only did Netflix air the trailer for "The Cloverfield Paradox" during the Super Bowl, but the streaming service also confirmed that the movie will be available to stream as soon as the big game ends.

"In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival," reads a description from Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

The cast includes Daniel Br-hl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi.

The Netflix film, produced by J.J. Abrams, is a sequel to 2008's "Cloverfield" and the 2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane."

Director Ava DuVernay took to Twitter earlier in the night to tease the announcement from Netflix.

DuVernay later celebrated the news with a tweet saying, "Woman of color-led, sci-fi thriller released worldwide day + date w/ big Netflix muscle for black director, his super producer + POC cast. No advance press, ads, trailer. Straight to the people. Gamechanger. Congrats to helmer #JuliusOnah + my dears JJ, Gugu, David. #Cloverfield."

The timing of Netflix's release could conflict with NBC the post-game episode of "This Is Us," the network's hit show, which left fans with a major cliffhanger two weeks ago.