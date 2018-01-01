PD: State Trooper killed in motor vehicle crash

A State Trooper was killed in a two-car crash in Wolcott on Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police (CSP).

The accident took place on Wolcott Road, or Route 69, between Munson Road and Sharon Road.

Police said Trooper Danielle Miller died as a result of injuries sustained during an off-duty motor vehicle crash with a pick-up truck.

Both the driver of the car and the trooper, who was in a State Police car were taken to the hospital, said Chief of Wolcott Police Ed Stephens.

Trooper Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and police said she graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in 2014.

CSP said they're grateful for Trooper Miller's service and their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Governor Malloy thanked Miller for her service and sent out his condolences to Miller's family and friends.