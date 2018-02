Two killed in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train

A crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train left several people injured early Sunday in South Carolina, the rail company said.

Amtrak Train 91 was involved in a crash with a CSX freight train about 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, South Carolina.

The lead engine and some of Amtrak's passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

The train was operating between New York and Miami, and had 139 passengers and eight crew members, it added.

