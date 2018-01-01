wx_icon Huntsville 48°

wx_icon Florence 50°

wx_icon Fayetteville 46°

wx_icon Decatur 49°

wx_icon Scottsboro 48°

Clear

$165,000 in Jewelry Stolen From Beverly Hills Hotel Room of Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos' Fiancee, Ahead of Wedding

Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos' fiancee, had thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen, according to the Beverly Hill...

Posted: Feb. 3, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2018 6:32 PM

Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos' fiancee, had thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Scroll for more content...

The pregnant McHugh reported the burglary from her Beverly Hills Hotel room Friday night, police said.

Detectives say the burglar accessed the unoccupied room by an unknown means and stole about $165,000 worth of jewelry.

The burglary comes before McHugh and Stamos' wedding, which is scheduled for this weekend, TMZ reported.

This case comes on the heels of numerous other celebrity burglaries in the Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley areas, including star boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., rap artist Niki Minaj and Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said there is no connection between these burglaries, according to a March 2017 Los Angeles Times report. Officials are still unsure if there is any link.

Anyone with information about Friday's burglary is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-285-2158.

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events