Family remembers murder victim, asks for help finding killer

The family of a murder victim spoke out Saturday morning, begging the public to help police find their loved one's killer.

According to Frederick Eriven's mother, Kellie McDaniel Davis, he was a happy, regular young man who cared deeply about his family and friends.

"Frederick liked being around his family and having his family around him," Davis said. "He was generally concerned about his family and his friends."

Eriven's cousin, Armand Woodson, said that he was multidimensional and was always seeking out ways to grow and better himself.

"That's the reason why this hurts so much; Frederick was such a positive person and had a lot going for him," said Woodson.

Daniel Eriven, the victim's younger brother, said that his brother was his idol growing up.

"He was just a really loving person; he had such a genuine spirit," he said. "His smile was everything; it lit up the whole world."

Eriven was found dead alongside Marcel Cowans in a parked vehicle in west Phoenix last month.

"When I got the phone call from his father that the detective said that our son might be deceased. You know, it was exactly how it is on television; I screamed and hollered. Then I was driven home and I was in denial," said Davis. "I'm turned inside out; nothing is the same. Nothing feels the same, nothing tastes the same, nothing looks the same. I can't stay so busy to get ahead of the grief and the hurt. I can stay pretty busy but it always catches up."

Daniel said he doesn't get too much sleep anymore because he is thinking about this all the time and missing his older brother.

Like Cowans' family, Eriven's relatives are asking anyone who knows anything to help with the investigation.

"There's people out there that know what happened; they knew what happened. They knew before it happened. If they just had a shred of human decency in their body, they would come forward," said Eriven's uncle, Gerald L Anderson.

Davis says that nothing is too small or irrelevant.

"Whatever you thought was off that day, just call it in," Davis pleaded. "If it's not related, they won't use it. If it is, it's one more piece to the puzzle."