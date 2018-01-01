Community steps in to help Valley mom battling flesh-eating bacterial infection

A valley mom's fight with a flesh-eating bacterial infection is gaining support near and far but none more touching than the community she lives and works in.

"The kids' reaction was one of help," said Oakwood Elementary Principal Shawn Duguid.

When the staff learned that one of their own was battling a flesh-eating infection that had already affected 30% of her body they pitched in and raised $1,000.

The students also got in on the action. In just four days they were able to raise $7,000, and they got to do it by paying to break a few school rules.

"The kids could chew gum, they could wear pajama pants, wear hats….they also could bring whatever they wanted to eat on that day," said Duguid.

"It gave me a great feeling as the community comes together," he added.

Other fundraisers are planned in the coming days, and the staff has also organized a meal delivery system to get meals to the family.

"That filled up in about five minutes," Duguid said.

At a time where each day Christin Lipinski remains hospitalized, it's costing the family tens-of-thousands of dollars.

No one is more grateful for the outpouring of love and support than Christin's husband, Nathan, and their daughters.

"I couldn't imagine going through this without that. It's just been so helpful to know that everyone that Christin has touched and her story has got out just how much they care for her," said Lipinski. "Thanking them isn't enough."

He says his wife's condition is improving and her body is responding positively to treatment.

He says the infection has stopped spreading and now doctors are working to remove her from the ventilator within a few days. However, she will remain sedated, and he hopes she will be able to wake up in a few weeks so she can begin her rehabilitation and recovery.

Christin Lipinksi's family has created a GoFundMe page to assist with her recovery efforts.