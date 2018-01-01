MCSO identifies man who drowned in Chickasabogue Park while fleeing officers

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Saturday released the name of the man who drowned Saturday while fleeing officers in Chickasabogue Park.

Scroll for more content...

The MCSO identified him as 36-year-old Bobby Crook.

According to a news release, at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office was called to investigate a death that occurred in the area of Interstate 65 near Chickasabogue Park.

MCSO Detectives, the MCSO Crime Scene Unit and an investigator from the Mobile County District Attorney's Office began gathering information from witnesses on the scene as well as officers with the Chickasaw Police Department and Chickasabogue Park Rangers.

The resulting report states that a Chickasaw police officer stopped to assist a stranded motorist on I-65. When the officer called in the tag and license, it was determined that the motorist had outstanding warrants. When confronted, the stranded motorist identified as Crook, fled on foot across interstate, authorities said.

According to the MCSO news release, the Chickasaw police officer briefly chased Crook but lost sight of him and passed on his description to park rangers.

Subsequently, park rangers encountered Crook, but he fled from them as well.

The news release states that Chickasaw Police and park rangers continued to search and caught up with Crook. Crook ran, jumping into a moving body of water attempting to swim to the other side.

MCSO says Crook began having trouble breathing and began going underwater and did not resurface. A Chickasaw police officer jumped into water attempting to rescue Crook but was unsuccessful, according to the MCSO news release.

At about 11 p.m., Crook's body was recovered.

"We are waiting on results of autopsy and there is no further information at this time," the MCSO news release states.

Those who assisted in the recovery were Saraland Fire Department, Saraland Special Ops and The Mobile County Sheriff's Office Flotilla, according to the MCSO.