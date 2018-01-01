Cops: Couple tried to hide evidence in shooting

Two people are facing felony charges related to the fatal shooting of a man who was dropped off at an Elyria hospital with gunshot wounds last month.

According to police, 20-year-old Jeffrey P. Miraldi and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Jenna Turner have both been charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to police, Miraldi drove 19-year-old Cody Snyder to the hospital after he was shot.

Around 8:47 p.m., on Jan. 23, Miraldi pulled up to an emergency room door of University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and started yelling for help from inside the vehicle.

Snyder was taken inside for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities later charged 18-year-old Kajaun J. Anderson and two juveniles - ages 16 and 17 - with aggravated murder.

Miraldi and Turner were charged after police said the two attempted to hide evidence relating to the incident.

Turner told detectives that she took Snyder's cell phone in order to keep her and her boyfriend from getting into trouble. Turner was concerned that the phone had incriminating data on it, authorities said.

According to investigators, Miraldi was apprehensive about a drug deal and borrowed a gun from a friend to keep in his car for protection. After Snyder was shot, Miraldi allegedly disposed of the gun.

Police have not said if the gun that Miraldi is accused of tossing was the same weapon that was used to shoot Snyder.

Turner was arrested on Jan. 25 and taken to the Lorain County Jail. She was given a $10,000 bond. Miraldi was arrested on Feb. 2, taken to the county jail and held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected, police said.